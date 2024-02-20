The Smallest Trader Joe’s in the Known Universe Is a Cutie

Doesn't this sound so cute and charming? To top it off, it's in one of the oldest cities in the country, Boston, Massachusetts. Now how small is small exactly?

According to CookieButterLovers on Reddit, it's 5,200 square feet. Which doesn't feel that small except when you compare it to an average TJ's which is usually 8,000 to 15,000 square feet with larger ones being built.

Here's the endearing entrance from the Trader Joe's Subreddit group that is in the shape and style of all signs you see when you enter one of Boston's surrounding suburbs as well as any town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

slothsushi via Reddit slothsushi via Reddit loading...

I phoned this world's tiniest TJ's at 899 Boylston Street in Boston's exclusive Back Bay neighborhood and the manager told me he couldn't confirm the square footage but did tell me that the charm of this neighborhood grocery store is small enough that it stops letting people in around 100 shoppers.

According to the manager, there are just eight registers snuggled right up next to each other and just one check-out line. A friend of mine who shops there every once in a while told me depending on the time of day, sometimes it's simply easier to get in the check-out line and shop as the line moves.

Click here to see some fun photos posted.

By the way, if you've ever shopped in older cities like New York, Boston, or even Chicago little markets even smaller than this are common. However, they're not national chains with a popular, almost cult following. Whatever popular items you like in your regular-sized TJ's you can find here.

