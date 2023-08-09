‘Starbucks Lovers’ In-Store Playlist to Exclusively Play Taylor Swift Songs: REPORT

Starbucks is brewing up a special treat for Swifties, and it's not pumpkin spice lattes. The coffee chain is reportedly rolling out a playlist exclusively featuring Taylor Swift songs to play in-store to celebrate the end of Leg 1 of The Eras Tour.

Cleverly, the playlist is titled "Starbucks Lovers" after the often misheard line in "Blank Space," off the album 1989.

TMZ reports the playlist will be used in all U.S. Starbucks stores and features 122 Taylor tracks.

According to an employee who spoke to TMZ, Starbucks is "a forever Swiftie" and loves "the kindness and joy that her tour is bringing to the world."

In March 2023, at the start of The Eras Tour, Starbucks renamed 10 of their most popular drinks to represent each one of the singer's eras.

Those drinks included hot chocolate as Taylor's debut era, "caramel nonfat latte (IYKYK)" as Red, London fog tea latte as Evermore and, of course, the pink drink as Lover.

The tour kicked off March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., and is now wrapping up its first U.S. leg in Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium with six nights of friendship bracelet trading, scream-singing and glitter.

Taylor will take the tour to Mexico and South America before traveling to Asia, Australia, and Europe in early 2024 and circling back to North America in November 2024 for a few extra shows in New Orleans, Miami, Indianapolis and Toronto.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Will Return to North America in 2024

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is set to open the South American and Asian legs of the tour, while Paramore will take over in Europe and Gracie Abrams will return for the final North American dates.

For now, fans who weren't able to get tickets are enjoying the celebrity sightings at Taylor's L.A. shows, which have become star-studded events.

So far in Los Angeles, stars such as Ashley Tisdale, Brie Larson, Hunter Schafer, Lupita Nyong'o, Kesha, Channing Tatum and more have attended with friends and/or their kids.