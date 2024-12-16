This State Has the Worst Drivers in the U.S.

Most people think their state has the worst drivers in the U.S.

However, according to a new study, there is one state that tops the list.

According to Lending Tree, Massachusetts has the most reported incidents, including speeding, DUIs and citations.

The study, conducted between Nov. 5, 2023 and Nov. 4, 2024, found that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts had over 61 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Massachusetts, which is the sixth smallest state by land area, also topped the list in most accidents, with over 44 accidents per 1,000 drivers.

The state also holds the 11th highest DUI rate in the country.



WBZ reports the Bay State reported an increase in traffic between 2022 and 2023, and according to WalletHub, Massachusetts drivers pay some of the highest car insurance rates in the country.



Lending Tree reports that living in a state that has bad drivers directly affects how much you pay for auto insurance.

According to auto insurance expert Rob Bhatt, "If you live in a city with low crash rates, you may pay a little less for car insurance than a friend or relative who lives in a part of your state with higher crash rates, even if you both have clean driving records and good credit."



Meanwhile, Rhode Island, California, District of Columbia and New Jersey round out the top five states with the worst drivers.

According to Lending Tree, the states with the best drivers include Arkansas, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Oklahoma.