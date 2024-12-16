Jelly Roll Wants to Be Honest About His Weight Loss ‘Struggles’

Jelly Roll wants to be "honest about his struggles" with weight loss.

The 40-year-old rapper, who is now married to BunnieXO but has Bailee, 23, and 8-year-old Noah from previous relationships, has lost more than 100 pounds in recent years and has now admitted that while some feel "ashamed" when they decide to go on a diet, it was quite the opposite for him and he now wants to be on the cover of fitness magazine Men's Health as a celebration.

Speaking in a clip from his upcoming appearance on his wife's Dumb Blonde podcast, he explained: "I wanna be on the cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026. That’s my new goal.

"I wanna have one of the biggest transformations. I’m so glad we’re talking about all this. I did this publicly for a reason. I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people.

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed. They’re so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out…. They don’t really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different, and they kinda gotta find their whole new weight. I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanna talk about it.

"I wanna bring people along with me… I didn’t become successful because of my weight. I became successful in spite of it.

"I somehow managed to be this successful with carrying 550 pounds. That’s insane."

Bunnie agreed with her husband and noted that his fans should realize that they are "not alone" if they are also about to embark on a major health kick.

She said: "I think it’s awesome that people get to watch your transformation too because they get to feel like it’s not alone. And people need that right now because in a world where there’s so many surgeries, there’s a shot you can take, which again, we’re not – I wish I could take the shot – I can’t. It makes me sick. But there’s so much that you can do in the shadows, and instead, you’re just like, this is me. Here it is. This is my cross to bear, and, you know, will you help me carry it?"