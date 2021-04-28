Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Billie Eilish's new album details, Steve Harvey's social media backlash and more, below.

Steve Harvey Says Men and Women Can't Be Friends

Steve Harvey is in hot water after a video showing the TV host discussing his friendships recirculated on social media. In the clip from 2010, Harvey reveals that he believes men are only friends with women "in hopes that one day there [will] be a crack in the door, a chink in the armor." Twitter users are calling him out for the misogynistic comments.

Billie Eilish Announces New Album

This July, Billie Eilish will release her third studio album, Happier Than Ever. "This is my favorite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can't even tell you," the singer wrote on social media. A brand new song from the album will be released April 29.

Are You The Friend Who Is Constantly Late?

Around 70 percent of Americans have at least one friend who is consistently late, but less than 25 percent of people willingly admit they are that friend. (via SWNS Digital)

Britney Spears' Parents Reportedly Fighting Over Daughter

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father, reportedly accused the singer's mother, Lynne, of "exploiting their daughter's pain." The allegation comes after Lynne raised concerns about the large sum of money that Jamie's law firm is charging amid the pop star's conservatorship battle. Lynne claimed that the legal work being done wasn't for Britney, but for Jamie. (via Daily Mail)

Documentary Being Made About Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Incident

The creators of Framing Britney Spears are working on a new documentary about the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The doc will focus on the fallout following Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction and Justin Timberlake's role. (via The Blast)

Caitlyn Jenner's Run for Governor Causing Family Drama

Caitlyn Jenner's run for California governor is reportedly embarrassing her sons. Sources say at first that Brody, Brandon and Burt didn't think she was qualified for the position, but now are worried about her safety. (via TMZ)