Late Tuesday night (December 4), Cardi B announced that she and Offset were separating after 14 months of marriage in a confessional video posted to Instagram.

Though the split seemed amicable, just hours before Cardi made her announcement inappropriate text messages between Offset and a model who goes by Summer Bunni leaked. The point of the conversation was to set up a threesome between them and female rapper Cuban Doll.

The model has since issued a tearful apology to Cardi (via TMZ), admitting that she feels "ashamed" and "never wanted to break up a happy home."

But now there's another layer being peeled from the drama onion. Summer makes an appearance in Nicki Minaj's "FEFE" video with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Burda Beatz. Though it could be strictly a coincidence, her feature is raising eyebrows since the "Chun-Li" and "I Like It" rappers have been feuding for the better part of the year. They had seemingly squashed their beef in October, but just last week Minaj released her "Good Form" video, which featured two women who allege Cardi attacked them at a strip club over the summer. Could she have known about the affair and slyly rubbed it in her arch nemesis' face? It's possible. And knowing these ladies, this won't be the last we hear of it.

Watch the "FEFE" video below.

Cutting celeb-on-celeb disses: