‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard is Pregnant: ‘Universe Has a Bigger Plan’

Lindsay Hubbard is expecting!

The Summer House star announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child.

"Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!," the reality TV star captioned her post.

"I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier," the 37-year-old added.

It is unclear who the father of her unborn child is, but Hubbard added, "My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!"

Hubbard opened up about her new relationship during the Summer House season 8 reunion in June, stating that she was dating a "wonderful man."

"We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago. It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January," she said.

"I would say it's tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support," Hubbard added.

READ MORE: Pregnant Pink Fan Goes Into Labor During Singer’s Concert

As PopCrush previously reported, the Bravolebrity was previously engaged to her Summer House co-star Carl Radke.

However, Radke called off their engagement, with the reality star telling Hubbard that he "couldn't move forward with the wedding."

Radke and Hubbard met in 2016 during the first season of the hit Bravo reality TV series Summer House.

Radke popped the question at Dune Beach in Southampton on Aug. 27, 2022.