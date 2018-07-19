This ‘Silicon Valley’ Star Called T.J. Miller a ‘Bully’ and ‘Petulant Brat’

Silicon Valley actor Alice Wetterlund accused her former co-star T.J. Miller of acting like a "bully" on the set of the HBO series.

On Wednesday night, Wetterlund, who appeared on the show between 2015 and 2016, slammed Miller on Twitter, calling him a "petulant brat" in a series of tweets addressing the controversial actor's career.

Wetterlund also criticized Silicon Valley's other male cast members, who she claimed "enabled him and were complicit in his un-professionalism."

"They can f--- off forever," she tweeted.

The actor also replied to a user who asked her why she stayed if "it was so awful" on set, to which she explained, "One, I needed the job, two, it was my first recurring role and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know!"

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter following Wetterlund's claims on Twitter, a spokesperson for HBO stated, "While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on Silicon Valley, we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show."

Miller, meanwhile, has been a controversial figure in Hollywood for some time. The Emoji Movie star came under fire in April after allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train. He was arrested and released on a $100,000 bond.

In December 2017, the actor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was a student at George Washington University. He has denied the accusation.