Taco Bell’s $100,000 Salary Opportunity Has Some People Considering a Career Change

Taco Bell will soon offer a $100,000 annual salary for general managers at some of its restaurants.

The fast-food chain made the announced Thursday (January 9), revealing they hope the six-figure sum will attack and keep their workers amid an increasingly tough U.S. labor market. According to CBS News, the salary increased will be "phased in later this year at some of the roughly 450 corporate-owned Taco Bell stores."

Right now, general managers earn between $50,000 and $80,000.

Bloomberg reports "the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, matching the lowest since 1969" and Taco Bell's decision is proof that the fast-food industry has changed and is no longer the low-wage job people immediately turn to first.

However, the announcement already has Twitter considering a career change. Check out the best reactions, below:

In a statement, Taco also shared their plans to more vegan options to the menu and "increase education support for fans and team members to keep pursuing their passions."

The company also revealed they will offer paid sick time for all corporate-owned restaurant employees, as well as make "all consumer-facing packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025 worldwide."