Meet Tater Tot, The Internet’s New Kitten Obsession

He's less than two months old but this little guy has already seen more fame than most of us will in a lifetime. Here's what you need to know about Tater Tot, our collective kitten obsession.

Who is Tater Tot?

Tater Tot is an unbearably adorable orange rescue kitten who was taken in by the kind-hearted crew at Kitty CrusAIDe in Centerville, Utah. He found fame after the organization shared videos of him on TikTok.

What's His Deal?

Tiny Tater Tot was born with a cleft palate, making it necessary to bottle-feed him. His legs were also malformed, and Tater Tot's rescue team has been working closely with a veterinarian to ensure his legs grow correctly.

What's Up With the 'Bonkers?'

Tater Tot's team has lovingly referred to his corrective casts as "bonkers," which he's sporting in the video above that's been viewed a staggering 5.4 million times on TikTok. Users lost their minds for the tiny kitten in casts, and it wasn't long before the Kitty CrusAIDE crew blessed us with more bonkers content.

Tater Tot's vet recommended his front and back legs be treated separately. In the video above (which has been viewed over NINE MILLION TIMES on TikTok), Tater Tot's "front bonkers" were removed and the little guy gets his scoot on. His rear casts--lovingly coined "badonkabonkers," were added last weekend (July 29).

Do People Really LOVE This Kitten?

Folks really feel his grumpy guy vibe.

We're obsessed, too.

What's Next for Tater Tot?

Our fave feline has a long road ahead of him as his veterinary treatment continues. He'll need to be fully healed and eating solid foods before he's up for adoption.

He is, objectively, a perfect angel baby who must be protected at all costs. You can support Tater Tot via Kitty CrusAIDe HERE.

