Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release

Mere hours after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift expanded the project with seven additional songs at 3AM ET.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote that she considers Midnights "a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."

Swift also revealed the existence of additional songs that were made for the album during writing sessions.

"There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13," she continued. "I’m calling them ‘3am’ tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From The Vault’ tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now."

Naturally, fans who stayed up all night waiting for the 3AM surprise were over the moon with the entire album's worth of new-new songs from Swift.

Taylor Swift's Midnights 3AM Bonus Tracks Revealed:

14. "The Great War"

15. "Bigger Than The Whole Sky"

16. "Paris"

17. "High Fidelity"

18. "Glitch"

19. "Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve"

20. "Dear Reader"

It is worth noting the expanded 3AM edition of Midnights does not include the track "Hits Different," which is only featured on the deluxe edition of the CD at Target.

Midnights saw universal acclaim from critics upon its release. Many complimented Swift's songwriting as well as her darker take on pop music.

The album features a collaboration with Lana Del Rey called "Snow On The Beach." It also features production from Swift's longtime collaborator and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff.

Additionally, Swift's Folklore and Evermore partner Aaron Dessner has songwriting credits. He is most famous for his work in the band The National.