Taylor Swift, Barack Obama and More To Appear During Stonewall Day Pride 2020 Live Stream

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Lady Gaga's coffee date outfit, everyone performing at Stonewall Day and more, below!

Taylor Swift and More to Appear at Stonewall Live Stream Event



Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Barack Obama and so many more will be performing at the third annual Stonewall Day. Stonewall Day benefits LGBTQ+ foundations and all proceeds will go to organizations that have been struggling financially during the pandemic. You can watch the event on Logo’s YouTube page from 12:45 AM to 3 PM on June 26. (via Billboard)

Riding Bikes More Popular During Quarantine

As the weather gets nicer, many people have turned to bicycling for fitness since gyms are still largely closed due to quarantine. In April, there was a 75% increase in bike, helmet and other bicycle accessory sales compared to all of 2019. (via Today)

'Jurassic Park' Is No. 1 Film in U.S.

With the help of drive-in movies, Jurassic Park is the top movie in the U.S. thirty years after its release. The 1993 Steven Spielberg classic was played at more than 200 drive-in movie theaters across the United States this past weekend, earning over $500,000. The next Jurassic World movie comes out in June 2021. (via People)

Adorable Baby Thinks Her Name Is 'Alexa'



Charlotte Moultrie's 11-month-old daughter Emily is a little confused about her name after listening to her mom talk to their Amazon Alexa one too many times. Watch the adorable video below!

Lady Gaga's Pants-Free Date With Boyfriend



Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky went out on a recent coffee date... sans pants. The singer wore an oversized sweater, matching sneakers and a face mask, of course. (via Cosmopolitan)

Is a Second Stimulus Check Coming Soon?

A Phase 4 stimulus check is reportedly being considered for hose who filed for unemployment. (via WFLA)

Swimmer Handles Shark With His Bare Hands

A Delaware swimmer did something most people would be too petrified to do: He opened the mouth of a shark with his bare hands! Watch the intense video here via TMZ.

Alfalfa From 'Little Rascals' Arrested on Suspicion of Sniffing Paint Cans



Bug Hall, better known as Alfalfa from Little Rascals, was recently arrested for a possible overdose. Turns out, he may have been inhaling air duster cans in his apartment. Hall was charged with a misdemeanor possession. (via TMZ)

