Taylor Swift shared her candid thoughts about her former record label releasing a new live album without her consent.

The 30-year-old posted an Instagram story on Thursday (April 23) where she spoke about Big Machine's plans to release a reported 8-track album from a 2008 radio session Swift performed in.

"Hey guys - I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight," the "Lover" singer wrote.

"This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18," she added. "Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight." The acoustic radio session was allegedly part of her Fearless album promotional cycle.

"I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me," she continued. "It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money," the songstress wrote along with a crying laughing emoji.

"In my opinion...Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent," Swift concluded.

See the Instagram story, below.