Taylor Swift Blocked NFL’s Request to Play Her Music During Travis Kelce’s Game Last Sunday

Taylor Swift was in attendance at the Kansas City Chief's game on Sept. 24, but her music wasn't.

According to a report from Fox Sports that was published on Sept. 27, Swift's record label and publishing company blocked Fox from using her music during the football game game.

Associate producer, Rich Gross, sought permission of Swift's music and was denied "in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life," the report said.

During the football game, Swift was spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's mom, which further fuel the speculation that the pair is dating, though both of them have not confirmed the news as of now.

Swift was in the VIP box and rocked the team''s signature red color. Throughout the game, she could be seen cheering for the Chief's.

However, Swift allegedly met Kelce's family before the game. According to a report, Swift arrived to Kelce's mansion earlier in the day on Sunday, where she was escorted by her security team.

Once she arrived at the home, she allegedly mingled with Kelce's family and friends for around an hour before the group of people took off to head to the game to watch Kelce play.

Swift and Kelce were first reported to be seeing each other earlier this month and an insider claimed that they had been "quietly hanging out."

The source went on to say that the pair hung out in New York City prior to Swift appearing at the football field.

