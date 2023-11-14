Here we go again with tweets that just don't age well. I wonder if this means Brittany Mahomes won't be so trusted or welcome on Taylor Swift's squad of girlfriends anymore? You gotta leave it to Swifties to be protective of their goddess at all costs.

According to the Whiskey Riff website, just as Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Kansas Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has entered the picture seen hanging with Taylor at games as well as going out with Taylor and her A-List celeb friends in New York, along comes screenshots of these now-deleted tweets from a few years ago.

Come on now, we know nothing is ever really gone from the world of the internet, right? So here we go. According to Whiskey Riff, from 2012 to 2016 Brittany Mahomes tweeted some not-very-nice, and dare I say jealous and envious-sounding tweets that are alive and well hating on Taylor.

Swifties are warning Taylor to flee the budding friendship, and fast with not just these tweets as a red flag.

Meanwhile, a current collaboration Brittany has with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand just emphasizes how much the Swifties want Taylor to end the friendship according to Whiskey Riff. This stems from Taylor's negative history with Kim and her now ex-husband Kanye West. Those protective Swifties are strongly warning Taylor to heed the red flags flying off of Brittany according to Whiskey Riff.

As you know, Taylor is dating Travis Kelce, a tight end with the Kansas Chiefs making it official with kisses, hugs, hand-holding and her latest shout-out to him at her Eras concert in Buenas Aires where she changed the lyrics in her hit song "Karma" to sing "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming home to me."

To be continued, if Taylor even cares about such things. I wonder if Brittany will speak out about the resurfacing of these tweets she deleted.

