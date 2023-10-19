Indiana University to Host World’s First Taylor Swift Academic Conference

Indiana University wants to bring together scholars and Swifties for the first ever Taylor Swift academic conference next month.

What To Expect From The Taylor Swift Conference

According to WLWT, Taylor Swift: The Conference Era will "dive into the singers's career and cultural impact. The conference is set for Nov. 2-5 at the Cook Center for Public Arts & Humanities on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.

Admission is free, but tickets are still required. They are currently available online.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, more than 1,000 attendees have already sign up to experience Taylor Swift: The Conference Era. Sorry, but Taylor is not scheduled to attend herself.

"This year, Taylor Swift embarked on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which sold over 2.4 million tickets in a single day," the university said in its announcement of the conference. "As the tour title signals, this moment provides an opportunity to not only reflect on, but also re-imagine Swift's extensive impact."

The schedule for the event is still being determined, but attendees can expect in-depth discussions by both fans and scholars. There also will be screenings of Miss Americana and All Too Well.

Why People Are Talking About Taylor Swift's Economic Impact

Earlier this year at the height of the Eras Tour's run across the U.S., the Federal Reserve credited Swift for boosting hotel revenues for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cities like Philadelphia and Cincinnati saw increased occupancy in their hotel runs during the Eras Tour. Downtown Cincinnati hotels alone generated a staggering $2.6 million the weekend the 33-year-old singer was in town, according to a WKRC report.

