Congress may have passed a $2 trillion stimulus package on Wednesday (March 25) to help relieve the economic burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but it could take weeks for Americans to receive their $1200 checks. In the meantime, millions have lost their jobs and been forced to apply for unemployment.

And that's where Taylor Swift comes in.

The pop star has been secretly donating $3,000 to fans struggling during the crisis, and they are shooketh. A handful of fortunate Swifties shared the news on Twitter.

"'the one where your favorite person on earth casually calls you bernie' THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST FRIEND EVER @taylorswift13 hejejsjfjajjf icannotbreathe" one fan tweeted.

"i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry," tweeted music photographer Holly Turner. "@taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now"

Turner went into more detail while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. "I saw that she had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, 'There's no way she's following me because of that,'" she explained. "Then I started losing my mind even more… I wasn't going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren't for this… I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful."

As Billboard reports, 10 fans received donations from the singer. See some other over the moon responses below.

