Some People Are Not Happy That Taylor Swift Came Out Against Republicans
Taylor Swift has broken her long-held political silence, coming out against republicans in a lengthy statement on Instagram.
She revealed that she'll be voting in Tennessee for Democratic candidates, putting Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn on blast for her proposed policies and past voting record.
"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."
The news spread like wildfire and, as expected, there are many people who are unhappy with her decision to speak on politics. The official FOX News report on the story had over 5,000 Facebook comments in the first 20 minutes, with angry reactionss leading the charge.
Read a number of top comments from it, below.
