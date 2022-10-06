Taylor Swift is headed to the big screen, someplace she knows all too well.

In the newly released trailer for David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie Amsterdam, Swift is featured in it.

Starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and more, Amsterdam hits theaters Friday, Oct. 7.

Below, here's what we know about the fate of Swift's character in the film.

Who Does Taylor Swift Play in Amsterdam?

As of reporting, there is little know about the role that Swift will exactly play in the movie. However, she is reportedly playing the morning daughter of a prominent man who has been murdered.

As for who allegedly murdered him, that is where Bale, Washington and Robbie come into play. For, they are the ones accused of his murder. As a result, it leads them on a journey to uncover who the person is that really killed Swift's father in the movie.

Does Taylor Swift's Character Die in Amsterdam?

In the new trailer for the movie - seen below - Swift can be seen running up to Bale and Washington's characters. Set in the 1930s, the streets are bustling with cars and noise.

"Is somebody watching me," she asks them.

I don’t know if I can talk about this," she continued with a concerned look on her face.

This is where things take a turn, however. The moment that she delivers her last line, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer gets pushed into the street by a mysterious character. Not much else is seen or heard besides her screaming and the sound of a car horn blaring in the background. While not explicitly said, it is implied that Swift was struck by a car.

Swift's co-star and legendary actor Robert DiNero appears to confirm that she was, in fact, hit by a car. In an interview with People, praises her and gives more insight to the role she plays.

"She was hit by the car. She was terrific to that point."

However, he goes on to joke that Swift got back up after the scene and continued to act even more.

Watch the latest trailer for Amsterdam below: