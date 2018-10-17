Taylor Swift Just Made *Another* Big Political Statement

In October alone, Taylor Swift has made more political statements than she has her whole career. Earlier this month, the pop star broke her silence to endorse a democratic Senate candidate in her voting state of Tennessee. In the 24 hours that followed her surprisingly political Instagram post, Vote.org recorded a huge spike in registrations with 65,000 new voters signed up in just a day.

On Wednesday (October 17), the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer followed up her public endorsement with an Instagram post educating her 112 million fans about early voting, which allows citizens to submit their ballots before election day.

"Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: EARLY VOTING," she wrote alongside a photo of her patriotic pedicure. "It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6. Early voting starts TODAY in Tennessee and goes to Nov 1." She also included a link to Vote.org's early voting calendar, so fans from other states can also benefit from her post.

Check out T-Swift's politically charged post below.