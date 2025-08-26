Who Designed Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring?

Taylor Swift's engagement ring will never go out of style—it's a classic beauty, just like her!

People reports Taylor's engagement ring was designed by Travis alongside jeweler Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The ring features an stunning antique-inspired Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set on a timeless gold band.

Known for her attention to detail, Kindred Lubeck is a goldsmith, independent jewelry designer, vintage jewelry collector, and hand engraver who makes fine jewelry using natural gemstones. She's the daughter of Jay Lubeck, a famous goldsmith in Florida known for Jewels by Lubeck.

Kindred is the owner of a jewelry studio called Artifex Fine. She is currently based in New York City.

The value of Taylor's ring is currently unknown.

Scroll through the pictures below to see Taylor Swift's engagement ring up close.

The pop star, 35, revealed her engagement to her NFL star beau, also 35, via Instagram on Aug. 26, sharing a photo of the pair getting engaged in a romantic, magical garden setting.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the singer captioned the series of beautiful photos, the first of which sees Taylor caressing Travis' face as he kneels on one knee in front of her.

Taylor wore a black-and-white striped Polo Ralph Lauren halter dress, gold accessories, and tan heels during the engagement.

