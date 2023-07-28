We all love a heart-warming baby shower moment, and this one from Michigan takes the (vanilla buttercream) cake.

The TikTok video below, shared by user Sara Luberto on July 17, shows Sara in her Auntie Era with what may be the greatest gift of all time--a complete Taylor Swift Eras-inspired wardrobe for her soon-to-arrive niece.

We are living for the family's reaction to Sara's gift--especially the tiny leather jacket for the baby's upcoming Reputation Era.

Sara's video has been viewed over 4.6 million times, and folks are loving the thoughtful looks she compiled for her niece. A common theme in the comments section? Everyone wanted a closer look at this pint-size Eras collection.

Sara blessed us all with a Part Two--check out this detailed look at each Eras 'fit below.

We love the breezy vibes of the 1989 looks, and we know this baby is going to be the cutest Swiftie in her Folklore 'fit this fall.

