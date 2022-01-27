Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested After Ramming Car Into Singer’s NYC Apartment Building

A man was reportedly arrested after he crashed his car into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building.

According to TMZ, the unidentified man drove the wrong way down Swift's street and when he tried to reverse he struck the building and a fire hydrant.

The guy allegedly then jumped out of his car, went up to the building's intercom system and tried to rip it out of the wall.

An onlooker called the police and NYPD officers took him into custody. The man was escorted to a nearby hospital to reportedly undergo a psych evaluation.

Cops told TMZ that the man said he "was not going to leave the area until he met with Taylor."

The man had reportedly been drinking and currently faces potential charges for DWI and criminal mischief. It's unclear if the "Love Story" singer was home at the time of the incident.

Swift has had numerous stalkers in her past.

Eric Swarbrick drove 900 miles — from Austin, Texas to Nashville, Tenn. — on three separate occasions to deliver more than 40 letters and death threats to the Grammy winner in 2018, according to KVUE.

Another man, named Roger Alvarado, broke into Swift’s Tribeca apartment not once, but twice in less than a year (between April 2018 and March 2019), Page Six reports.

These frightening incidents have had an effect on the pop singer, who wrote a candid essay for Elle opening up about her stalkers in March 2019.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," she wrote. “Everyday I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I've witnessed, and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."