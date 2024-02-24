Taylor Swift's Swifties are passionate and hardcore to say the least and would almost give anything to see her live in concert.

A Swiftie named Tamara Gray was on her way to the "Lover" singer's concert on Friday (Feb. 23) in Sydney, Australia at Accor Stadium when she got the call that there was a kidney waiting for her. She told 9 News Australia of the hard decision she had to make, between a life-saving organ and seeing Swift live.

"I got a call from the hospital saying they had a kidney," the 35-year-old mother recalled. Gray was at Gold Coast Airport waiting for her delayed flight to Sydney when the call came in at 8:30 AM, just 10 minutes after her original flight was set to take off.

"I won't lie, there was a split second that I considered saying no [to the kidney], but, you know, I'm not crazy," she admitted. Gray believes that it was "meant to be" as "if I was on that flight, basically I would've missed the call and there's only 30 minutes to answer otherwise they move on to the next recipient."

Prior to the transplant, which did take place, she spent 15 hours a week on dialysis due to her autoimmune disease, IgA nephropathy, which attacks her kidneys. Although she had to get to the hospital, her friends did attend Swift's first Sydney concert. However, it will be a happy ending on both fronts for Gray.

"Now that I can travel after I've had a transplant, my friend said 'well we'll just go see her in Europe or something,'" Gray concluded.