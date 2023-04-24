Taylor Swift Fan Killed by Drunk Driver After Leaving Concert, ‘Last Act’ Was Pushing Sister to Safety

Jacob Lewis, a 20-year-old Swiftie, was killed by a suspected drunk driver on his way home from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 22.

Jacob and his sister had been experiencing car trouble on the freeway, and Jacob was pushing their car to the shoulder when he was struck by a Volkswagen Beetle driven by Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, according to Yahoo! News.

According to the Houston Police Twitter account, the crash took place on the Southwest Freeway in the early morning hours.

The driver allegedly hit Jacob's vehicle and fled the scene, leading to a "foot pursuit."

Hayes was also chased by a tow truck driver as he fled.

Hayes has been charged with failure to stop and render aid as well as driving while intoxicated.

According to his father Steve Lewis, Jacob was killed instantly.

Steve also shared that due to Jacob's "last act," which "was to push his sister to safety on a dark street," Jacob's sister April is alive. She suffered only minor scrapes and bruises.

Jacob's sister told ABC 13 that she "immediately ran to [Jacob] and called 911."

"You know, to make it worse, the driver got out, helped my daughter get my son out from under his car, saw what had happened and got in his car, and left," Steve told KHOU.

In a Facebook update, the grieving father shared that Jacob was set to begin his sophomore year in Sam Houston State University's musical theater program in the fall. Jacob was an avid Dungeons and Dragons and Pokémon player who loved "playing and singing music."

"There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts," Steven wrote alongside photos of Jacob and his sister smiling outside of NRG Stadium, where Swift's concert was held.

Read Steve's full message, below: