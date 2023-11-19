Taylor Swift Fans Spring Into Action After Singer’s Hotel Location Leaks

After Taylor Swift's private hotel location was leaked online this weekend in the wake of the musician's Saturday concert cancellation in Brazil, Swifties on social media jumped into action online in an attempt to hide the information from becoming widely accessible.

On Saturday (Nov. 18), the hotel Swift is currently staying at while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for her Eras Tour dates was leaked online. Some on social media spread the information to encourage others to travel Swift's location to attempt to get a glimpse of the "Lover" singer.

However, many Swifties slammed the doxxers for putting the singer, her team, the hotel staff and locals at risk of a crowd swarm and other potential security threats.

In an attempt to slow the spread of Swift's hotel location and protect the pop star, on Sunday (Nov. 19) fans mobilized on social media to launch a series of popular search phrases that quickly trended on Twitter (now known as X) in order to divert attention from the real information.

Fans flooded the feed, making it difficult for bad-faith parties to find the singer's private information. Phrases that trended included "Taylor Swift hotel," "Taylor Swift leak," "Taylor Swift staying," "Taylor Swift address" and more.

See some tweets part of the trend, below:

It has been an eventful time for Swift in Brazil, which experienced a heat wave this past weekend.

During the singer's first concert on Friday (Nov. 17), 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides died after experiencing cardiac arrest during the second song in Swift's set, "Cruel Summer." Additionally, more than 1,000 attendees sought medical treatment after passing out or experiencing other heat-related illnesses and symptoms.

Issues experienced during night one of the concert tour reportedly included a venue-wide water bottle ban, reports of emergency exits being locked and production pyrotechnics still taking place despite the extreme heat. Though some safety precautions were reportedly put into place for the second night of the tour stop, shortly after fans entered the stadium, Swift announced via an Instagram Story that the show would be postponed until Monday (Nov. 20).