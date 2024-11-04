Taylor Swift Fans Slam Man Who Sold Her Masters After Tribute Post

Taylor Swift fans are slamming Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta after he posted a tribute to the singer on Saturday (Nov. 2).

"It was 20 years ago today… a Beatles reference may not be too far off the mark… Today marks the 20th anniversary of my first meeting with Taylor. A day that changed both of our lives," Borchetta wrote.

"This photo was taken two nights later at the Bluebird Cafe. You see the back of my head, bottom left, T, and then Andrea across the room…" he continued.

"Always proud of the art and the work she did while we were together… and just as proud of her now. Keep crushing it," he said.

Despite the seemingly heartfelt sentiment, fans were quick to call out the record executive for the post after he infamously sold Swift's masters without her knowledge in 2019, prompting the rerecordings of all of her early work as "Taylor's Version."

"This is so ridiculous. attention seeker behavior. fraud," one fan tweeted.

"Burglar texting you to reminisce about the time they stole your TV and sold it on Facebook marketplace," another fan wrote in a quote-tweet.

"It’s beyond disrespectful for Scott Borchetta to even mention Taylor. He sold her life’s work against her wishes, and now he’s trying to cash in on her legacy with empty nostalgia?" someone else tweeted.

Another fan tweeted that Borchetta had a lot of "audacity" to post about the "Fortnight" singer.

Another fan called Borchetta "the real villain" and said that he "hasn't suffered enough" for his betrayal of Swift.

Someone else replied to that tweet and wrote, "Someone take all of the pain Taylor has ever experienced, triple it, and give it to Scott Bruschetta."

Swift did not respond to Borchetta's post.