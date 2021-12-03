Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to This Musician After She Broke His Longtime Chart Record

Taylor Swift broke a Billboard chart record that was previously held for almost 50 years!

Shortly following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), the singer's standout single "All Too Well" (the 10-minute version) peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Previously, Don McLean's song "American Pie," which clocks in at eight minutes and 37 seconds, held the record for the longest song to ever reach the No. 1 spot on the chart.

After she broke the record, Swift sent McLean flowers along with a handwritten letter, which he shared a photo of on his Instagram account.

"Don, I will never forget that I'm standing on the shoulders of giants," Swift's sweet note reads. "Your music has been so important to me. Sending love, one writer of LONG SONGS to another. Your fan, Taylor."

In response, McLean called Swift a "class act" and thanked her for the flowers and message.

See his Instagram post, below:

In November, when Swift discovered that she broke the record, she tweeted that she let out a "feral screech" in excitement.

"I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it," she wrote. "You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100. THANK YOU to the team that made 'All Too Well' (the 10 min [version]) ... The ultimate craftsman of songs that sound epic @jackantonoff, badass @Sharp_Stick, @rowedizzle and @lizrose06! Love you all."