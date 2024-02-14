Taylor Swift was reportedly not in attendance during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday that was marred by a shooting that left one dead and several injured.

The downtown Kansas City shooting happened as the Chiefs and thousands of their fans were were wrapping up the outdoor celebration. Swift is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who participated in the parade and rally, but was not injured.

According to KMBC, Kelce and his mother, Donna, could be seen riding atop a bus on the parade route. Swift was not visible on the bus.

The station noted that one of Swift's private jets arrived in Australia early Wednesday. She is set to continue the Eras Tour with a string of three shows in Melbourne on Friday.

The parade celebrating the Chiefs's second Super Bowl title in as many years kicked off just after 11 a.m. central time on Wednesday. Players, including Kelce, spoke to the crowd from a stage near Union Station in downtown Kansas City.

According to multiple sources, shots rang out near the station the celebration was winding down. Police asked attendees to immediately leave the area.

Multiple Chiefs players took to social media to offer condolences to those involved in the shooting.

According to the Kansas City Star, said "two armed people" have been detained by police for "more investigation." A video showing a parade attendee allegedly tackling one of the individuals is currently circulating on social media.

