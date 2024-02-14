Stunning Video Shows Bystanders Tackling Suspected Shooter at Kansas City Chiefs Parade

A heart-stopping video shows the moment a group of bystanders tackled a suspected shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs parade in downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday (Feb. 14).

The video, which was uploaded to the Occupy Democrats Instagram account, shows a group of Kansas City Chiefs fans as they run after and tackle a suspected shooter who is sprinting down the sidewalk.

The suspect thrashes on the ground as they try to push the bystanders off, but they're eventually pinned down.

The end of the video shows law enforcement officers rushing over to apprehend the suspect as they take over from the bystanders.

The shooting, which took place near a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Feb. 11 Super Bowl victory, has left at least one dead and 14 injured as of publishing.

Shots were fired just as the parade was wrapping up in downtown Kansas City Wednesday. Police immediately asked attendees to disperse from the area.

According to multiple sources, the shooting took place near the historic Union Station in downtown Kansas City, the ending location of the parade route.

According to CNN, two armed men are currently in police custody for questioning.

In a statement to the press, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said an active investigation into the Kansas Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting is "just beginning."

CNN reports today's shooting is "at least the 48th mass shooting in the United States so far this year."