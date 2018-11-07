This Fox News Anchor Mocked Taylor Swift After Her Senate Candidate Lost

Last month Taylor Swift famously broke her political silence with an Instagram post. Swift urged fans to vote and revealed her plans to vote for Democratic Tennessee candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

Last night when Bredesen lost his race to Republican opponent Marsha Blackburn, Fox News host Laura Ingraham couldn't help but take a jab at Swift on Twitter.

"Hey @taylorswift12, haters gonna hate. #shakeitoff," the conservative host posted as election results from around the country started rolling in. Ingraham didn't mention, of course, that Swift's other endorsed candidate, Jim Cooper, won his race, helping Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

Despite one of Swift's endorsed candidates losing his race, the pop star's political call-to-action still had a major positive effect. Just days after Swift's Instagram post, Vote.org recorded a huge spike in voter registrations. "We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T.Swift’s post," Vote.org Director of Communications Kamari Guthrie told BuzzFeed News last month.