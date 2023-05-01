It's officially, officially over between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn now that the singer has removed a video about their relationship from Instagram.

According to a fan tweet, Swift removed an Instagram Reel related to the Midnights track "Lavender Haze," which is about protecting a relationship with someone you love. The song was written about Swift and Alwyn's romance.

"I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media," Swift explained in the since-deleted video.

"If the world finds out you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it. Like my relationship [with Alwyn] for six years. We've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff... And we just ignore it ... This song is sort of about the active ignoring [of] that stuff to protect the real stuff," she continued.

Watch the video, which has been shared on Twitter, below:

On social media, some fans mourned the loss of the Reel, like one who tweeted a clip of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker laugh-crying.

"Oh, he's OVER," another fan joked about Alwyn and his former relationship with Swift.

Meanwhile, another fan theorized that the deletion could be signaling a new "Karma" music video.

"Taylor Swift deleting her 'Lavender Haze' reel and removing 'Lavender Haze' link from her Insta bio has nothing to do with her love life and past relationships, no... It's cuz she's dropping [the] 'Karma' MV midnight TONIGHT," they speculated.

"The 'Lavender Haze' reel is actually gone, so she was just making space for the Atlanta tour post and the 'Karma' music video post, so the grid will be all lined up for the Speak Now TV announcement," another fan guessed on Twitter.

See more reactions from fans, below: