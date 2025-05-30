How Much Did It Cost Taylor Swift to Buy Back Her Masters?

After many years, Taylor Swift has purchased the masters for her first six albums, but it cost her a pretty penny.

On Friday (May 30), the singer announced she had purchased the masters for her first six albums, including her self-titled debut and Reputation, via a post to social media.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me. And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work," Swift wrote in an open letter to fans on her website.

She also thanked her team for their effort.

"Thanks to you and your goodwill, teamwork and encouragement, the best things that have ever been mine... finally actually are," she continued.

Now that Swift has her masters back, here's everything we know about the landmark music sale.

How Much Did Taylor Swift's Masters Cost?

According to Billboard, Taylor Swift purchased the masters for her first six albums for around $360 million.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Fans Slam AMAs for Eras Tour Award Loss

Another report from The Economic Times also corroborates that the purchase exceeded $300 million, which is a whopping amount of money for the average person, but a drop in the bucket for the pop billionaire.

Who Did Taylor Swift Buy Her Music Masters From?

Taylor Swift purchased her masters from Shamrock Capital, an investment first that purchased the rights to her albums from Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings in late 2020.

Braun purchased Swift's masters from Big Machine Records in 2019.

Why Did Shamrock Capital Have Taylor Swift's Masters?

Shamrock Capital acquired Swift's masters after Braun's Ithaca Holdings sold them to the company for $405 million in 2020.

The singer wasn't informed of the sale beforehand and she later rejected an equity partnership with Shamrock because Braun would continue to profit from her music under the terms of the deal.

Instead, Swift decided to re-record her old albums and has since released re-recorded versions of Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Fearless.