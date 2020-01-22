On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Taylor Swift unveiled the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

The video begins with the 30-year-old singer backstage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards getting ready for her opening performance. "Just gonna go have fun, no one out there that I know of in the audience actively hates me," Swift is seen saying to her mother.

The clip then flashes to the "Lover" singer as a teenage country artist. "Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, 'A nice girl doesn't force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you,'" Swift explained. "I became the person everyone wanted me to be." The trailer then plays clips of media outlets criticizing and bashing Swift for various reasons.

"I had to deconstruct an entire belief system... toss it out and reject it," Swift is seen saying to the camera while sitting at home on her couch before it shows her working on her seventh studio album, Lover. "It woke me up from constantly feeling like I was fighting for people's respect," she continued.

The video goes behind the scenes of her decision to use her political voice. The trailer then promises behind the scenes looks at her fame, songs and "beyond everything you think you know."

Miss Americana debuts on Netflix on January 31.

Watch the trailer, below.