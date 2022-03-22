Taylor Swift fans can get a taste of new music by checking out the trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Delia Owens' popular novel Where the Crawdads Sing.

The singer contributed an original song called "Carolina" to the soundtrack. The song is featured in the first trailer, which dropped Tuesday (March 22). Based on what we've heard so far, it's safe to assume that the track will be a cinematic thriller.

Several snippets of the lyrics can clearly be heard throughout the nearly two-and-a-half minute clip.

"You didn't see me here," Swift sings as the action unfolds in the dramatic preview. "Oh, they never did see me here."

"There are places I will never, ever go," she coos later on. "Things that only Carolina will ever know."

Swift opened up about the opportunity to contribute a song to the Reese Witherspoon-produced movie in a post on Instagram.

"Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," she explained. "As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible [Daisy Edgar-Jones] and produced by the brilliant [Reese Witherspoon], I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side."

The star described the Aaron Dessner-produced track as "haunting and ethereal."

If Dessner's name sounds familiar, there's a good reason for that. Rolling Stone notes he and Swift previously worked together on 2020's folklore and evermore.

Where the Crawdads Sing isn't expected to premiere in theaters until July. However, Swift said "Carolina" would be available "soon." Hopefully that means we won't have to wait several months to hear it in full.

Of course, Swift's fans will likely remember this is not her first time contributing original music to a soundtrack. Back in 2011, the "Clean" singer linked up with The Civil Wars for "Safe & Sound," which landed on the soundtrack for The Hunger Games.

"Carolina" follows the hit-maker's last release — a remix of her friend Ed Sheeran's "The Joker & The Queen." The track sparked a good deal of excitement when it premiered, especially thanks to its nostalgia-inducing music video.

