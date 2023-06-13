Taylor Swift Reportedly Cancels Exclusive NYC Club Membership Following Date Photo Leak

Taylor Swift reportedly canceled her membership to an exclusive club after photos of her on a date with Matt Healy leaked last month.

According to Page Six, the "Shake It Off" singer reportedly canceled her membership to members-only New York City club Casa Cipriani following the privacy infringement.

"At least three members got kicked out for taking pictures of Taylor. Taylor came knowing the policy, and then had to leave," a source told the tabloid.

Page Six reports the members who allegedly snapped and shared photos of Swift and The 1975 singer have been booted from Casa Cipriani. Two members were permanently banned, while another was suspended and will need to reapply for admission.

READ MORE: 10 Times Taylor Swift’s Tour Was Actually The Errors Tour

The ritzy hot spot, which has a strict no-photo policy, is apparently "cracking down now like crazy" following the alleged photo leak.

"It has come to our attention that images have been captured at the club in recent days that have infringed upon the privacy of our members. It is important to note that any member who violates these policies will face immediate revocation of their membership," Casa Cipriani reportedly wrote in an email to its members.

Following her split from long-time beau Joe Alwyn earlier this year, Swift reportedly embarked on a short-lived fling with Healy.

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight in early June.