Taylor Swift Shares What Songs Are the ‘Saddest,’ ‘Most Scathing’ & ‘Most Wistfully Romantic’ Songs She Has Ever Written

Taylor Swift has unleashed her latest re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and to celebrate, she has revealed some new information about the songs on the project.

READ MORE: Fans React to Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release

In a prologue to the album that has since been shared on Reddit, Swift revealed what songs on the album are some of her "saddest" and "most wistfully romantic."

"When I look back at the Speak Now album, I get a lump in my throat. I have a feeling it will always be this way, because this period of time is so violently aglow with the last light of the setting sun of my childhood," Swift shared in the statement.

"I made this album, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. I’ve spoken about how I feel like those ages are the most emotionally turbulent ones in a person’s life. Maybe when I say that, I’m really just talking about myself," she continued.

"It was an album that was the most precious to me because of its vast extremes. It was unfiltered and potent. In my mind, the saddest song I’ve ever written is ‘Last Kiss.’ My most scathing is ‘Dear John’ and my most wistfully romantic is ‘Enchanted,'" Swift shared.

The updated version of Speak Now was released overnight and offered up some changes to the original incarnation. One of the biggest changes being lyrical tweaks to her song "Better Than Revenge."

Despite this, the album is gearing up to be one of the most successful projects of the year with songs from it currently occupying half of the top 10 on US Apple Music.