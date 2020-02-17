Taylor Swift’s Father Reportedly Fights Off Home Intruder

Taylor Swift‘s father Scott Swift reportedly fought off an intruder at his home.

On January 17, 30-year-old Terrence Hoover allegedly broke into the $4 million penthouse owned by Scott, the Tampa Bay Times reports. According to the Pinellas County court records, the only two ways someone can gain access into the property are through an elevator that requires a key card or via a thirteen-flight emergency stairwell.

The arrest affidavit shows that the burglar was somehow able to get past the fully guarded and gated entrance, go to the parking lot and climb up the emergency stairwell.

Scott found Hoover when he returned to his home around 10 PM. Hoover attempted to run away and a struggle ensued. He did manage to get away, however, and police could not find him. A judge later signed an arrest warrant on January 31. Police arrested him on February 12; he is charged with burglary and is currently in jail with a bail set for $50,000.

According to reports, Hoover was previously arrested for “domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment.”

Hoover's mother, Donna DeNapoli, told the outlet that her son was “looking for churches by the water where his wife could be staying,” as his wife and three children left him six months ago.