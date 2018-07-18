Taylor Swift Savagely Celebrates Snake Day on Anniversary of Kimye Drama

“You might be wondering why there are so many snakes everywhere, huh? A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on," she said. "Then a lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media. And I went through some really low times for awhile because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore. I guess this means I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead. And I think something that came out of it that was good is that I learned a really important lesson that I’ve been telling you from the stage for about 10 years, but I never had to learn it so harshly myself — and that lesson has to do with how much you value your reputation.”