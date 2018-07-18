Taylor Swift Savagely Celebrates Snake Day on Anniversary of Kimye Drama
Taylor Swift's gone a little bit off the registry in her celebration of the two-year anniversary of National Snake Day, an event in which Kim Kardashian implied in a pointed tweet that Swift was an especially scaly creature.
At her July 17 tour stop in Cleveland, Swift said to the audience during a performance of "Look What You Made Me Do": "Happy National Snake Day, my favorite day of the year!" (you can see the evidence in the tweet below), caught by @seethebestinme.
Whoa!
The moment stems from the 2016 #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty, which manifested two years ago after Kardashian accused Swift of insincerely faking outrage to Kanye West's "Famous" track, which includes the lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous."
Kardashian proceeded to post a message that spilled over with snake emojis, and many fans inferred the message was a veiled shot at Swift.
And just two months ago, toward the start of Swift's Reputation World Tour, the star took a moment to address Kardashian's comments.
“You might be wondering why there are so many snakes everywhere, huh? A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on," she said. "Then a lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media. And I went through some really low times for awhile because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore. I guess this means I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead. And I think something that came out of it that was good is that I learned a really important lesson that I’ve been telling you from the stage for about 10 years, but I never had to learn it so harshly myself — and that lesson has to do with how much you value your reputation.”
“I think that the lesson is that you shouldn’t care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don’t know you, as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you; the people who will show up for you, the people who see you as a human being," she concluded. "So thank you, thank you, thank you for taking the time to get to know me. For seeing me as a human being.”
Taylor Swift's Many Tour Guests: