30 Ways Taylor Swift Fans Got Creative and Crafty for Her Concerts

"'Cause we never go out of style. We never go out of style."

While Taylor Swift has had her eras, so have her fans who have followed the musician's style every step of the way.

From sparkly footwear and headbands, Taylor's influence on her fans' fashion choices cannot be denied.

TikTok and other social media platforms are flooded with breakdowns of Taylor Swift's styles along with recommendations and tutorials to create your own versions at home.

As Taylor winds down this leg of our Eras Tour, we are taking a look back at Swifties showing they are among the most creative fanbase in any era.

