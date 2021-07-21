Why Isn’t Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless: Taylor’s Version’ Eligible for the Grammys?

Taylor Swift's Fearless: Taylor's Version will not be eligible for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The "Lover" singer has been hard at work re-recording her first six albums, as her former record label Big Machine owns the rights to the original recordings. It has been announced that her first re-release of Fearless: Taylor's Version will not be eligible for the Grammys nor Country Music Association Awards.

In a statement to Billboard, a Republic Records representative revealed the reason why.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” the statement read. “Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”

Although the record will not be eligible due to her label not submitting the project for potential nominations, her ninth studio album, Evermore, will be submitted to the Grammys for nomination consideration this year. The article explained that Swift hopes that The Recording Academy voters will focus on Evermore rather than having to split their votes between her two records.

A Recording Academy spokesperson previously told the outlet that Swift could have submitted the record.

“Current eligibility guidelines would allow for the new performances and albums to be eligible if they were recorded within the last five years. However, none of the older songs would be eligible for songwriting awards," they explained.

The Fearless: Taylor's Version record featured six songs that Swift recorded back in 2008 and didn't release until the re-recorded album debuted.

Swift will be debuting Red: Taylor's Version on Nov. 19.