Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Lyrics Were Referenced During Parliament’s International Women’s Day Debate: Watch

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” lyrics are inspiring women globally.

The Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, gave an empowering speech at Parliament's Women’s Day Debate in the House of Commons on Thursday (March 5).

“So that, in the words of the brilliant Taylor Swift, in her new song ["The Man"], women aren’t left running as fast as they can wondering if they’d get their quicker if they were a man,” Truss told the audience.

Truss previously met the "Lover" singer at the 2019 BAFTA awards and shared a selfie of the pair on her Instagram account.

This isn't the first time Swift's words have been used in Parliament. In 2015, South Wales Senator, Sam Dastyari, recited the singer's "Blank Space" lyrics in the Australian Parliament. In another instance, Attorney-General John Elferink spoke the lyrics to "Shake It Off."

