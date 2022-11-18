Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Tour Tickets Backlash: ‘It Really P*sses Me Off’

Taylor Swift finally spoke out about the chaos that ensued when fans attempted to get tickets to see her on The Eras Tour.

On Friday (Nov. 18), the “Anti-Hero” singer shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story addressing the situation surrounding the backlash toward her tour tickets rollout.

“Well. It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans,” Swift began.

“We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she continued.

Swift claimed “there are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

“I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” Swift added.

Swift concluded her message by thanking her fans for “wanting to be there” on tour with her, as well as shared her hope “to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs.”

Read her full statement below:

Swift’s announcement comes after several days of silence following outcry from fans who failed or had an extremely difficult time attempting to purchase tickets to her tour.

Demand for tickets was so extreme that Greg Maffei, CEO of Live Nation’s parent company, Liberty Media Corporation, revealed fans could fill 900 stadiums.

As a result, the pre-sale for Capital One cardholders was rescheduled and the general public ticket on-sale date has been canceled.

The Eras Tour will run from March to August with 52 shows across 20 cities in 2023.