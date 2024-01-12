Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Planning to Get Engaged This Summer?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ready to get engaged?

According to Page Six, the "Cruel Summer" singer and Kansas City Chiefs star are planning to get engaged this summer.

A source told the tabloid that the couple's original plan was to get engaged over the holidays, but they pushed things back because "they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity."

The source added that Kelce won't propose on Valentine's Day for the same reason.

"Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan," the source claimed, adding, "They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July."

Page Six also claims Kelce asked Swift's father, Scott, for permission to marry his daughter back in December.

Scott reportedly gave Kelce his blessing.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Odds Point to a 2024 Proposal

Swift and Kelce were first linked in September 2023 when Swift was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game cheering on Kelce.

In her 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview, Swift shared the couple had already been dating before her appearance at the game.

Back in July 2023, Kelce tried and failed to give Swift his number when he appeared at one of her Eras Tour concerts. He shared the story on his New Heights podcast. Swift told TIME they began dating shortly after his attempt to woo her.

"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift said.

The couple recently rang in the New Year together.