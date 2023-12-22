Why Taylor Swift Won’t Be Spending Christmas With Travis Kelce’s Family

Taylor Swift won’t be spending Christmas with her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family.

The 34-year-old singer’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, also 34, hit the headlines when she watched him play from the stands at The Arrowhead Stadium in September next to Travis’ mom Donna, 71, while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

Donna has now revealed that since both her sons have football games on Christmas Day, she is going to spend that day in Philadelphia to watch her eldest boy Jason Kelce, 36, and the Eagles take on the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Travis will be in Kansas City with the Chiefs – and Swift – as the team goes head to head with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Donna told People about her festive plans: “I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad.”

Along with Jason, the football mom will be celebrating Christmas with her oldest boy’s wife Kylie Kelce and their children – daughter Wyatt, 3, son Elliotte, 2, and their daughter Bennett, who was born in March.

Donna added about how she will also travel to Kansas City to watch Travis’ game, which is presumed to be the one against the Cincinnati Bengals scheduled for December 31, with “family, friends and Chiefs fans”.

She said: “I understand that it’s part of the job. I embrace the holiday games and enjoy the special days with our football family.”

Donna also stressed even though the Kelce's will be apart over Christmas, they will all get together “on another day” to celebrate.

She added: “Santa somehow has always been able to find families who work on Christmas Day on an alternate date.”