Travis Kelce’s Teammate Says He’s ‘Happy’ for His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate is opening up about Kelce's superstar romance with Taylor Swift.

Rashee Rice appeared on the Dec. 20 episode of Fubo Sports' Airing It Out podcast, where he said that he is playing it cool despite knowing Swift is in the stands.

"I've seen her, but I didn't go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?' Not like that," Rice shared.

He went on to share that the reason he has not approached Swift is because he doesn't want to ruin the relationships he has with the team. Additionally, he said that it is a delicate situation to approach.

"I wouldn't go up to another dude's girl and be like, ‘Bro, can I get a picture with your girl?' Maybe if my girl was out, I'd be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together or something?" Rice revealed.

Nevertheless, he is thrilled that Kelce and Swift are together.

"I'm happy for Trav. She's a real good support with the team," Rice said. "She brought a lot more fans to the team too."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Odds Revealed

However, not everyone is a fan of Swift appearing at the football games. She was recently booed by some members of the audience when the Chiefs played the New England Patriots.

Swift previously spoke about how some people do not like her appearing at the games in her interview with Time for their Person of the Year edition.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she shared.

"I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads," Swift concluded.