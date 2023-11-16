Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Parents Likely to Meet at Upcoming Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking a big step when it comes to their romance.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the parents of Swift and Kelce are expected to meet for the first time ever at the upcoming Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs game on Nov. 20.

The game will already be a family affair for the Kelce clan, because Travis and his brother Jason will be facing off against each other. Travis and Jason discussed the fact that Swift's dad, Scott, is an Eagles fan yet Travis plays for Kansas City.

"Got him over to the good side, baby," Travis told Jason on their New Heights podcast.

"Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over," he teased.

Jason was not one to be out done and teased his brother back about where the Swift family loyalty should be.

"What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous," Jason said.

"I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him," Travis responded to his brother.

Previously, Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason's mother, gave her approval of Swift when she re-posted a video of her and Swift hugging when Kansas City played the New York Jets.

The video featured the text that read: "Travis Kelce's biggest fans" with a red heart emoji next to the text.