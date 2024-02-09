Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Inspire Hilarious Super Bowl Ads
With the Super Bowl and the shenanigans that go with it rolling into Las Vegas this week, some hilarious Super Bowl ads have been making their way to the Vegas strip.
Dude Wipes — posterior wipes for adult men — have taken full advantage of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce phenomena by buying billboards right smack dab in the middle of the Vegas strip.
These aren't your normal billboards, these are on the side of giant hotels and are sure to catch attention.
The digital billboards alternate images: The first one is a play off of Swift's song "Anti-Hero" and displays an alternate take on her lyrics,
"It's me. Hi. I'm the solution. It's me. Not TP," the slide reads.
The billboard then switches to a play on Travis Kelce's position on the football field, tight end. It reads, "We love a clean tight end, too."
One of the final images displayed on the rotating Dude Wipes Vegas Super Bowl billboards is arguably the best. It's a funny take on Swift's hit song, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."
Again, they have altered Swift's lyrics to work for the ad campaign. This one reads, "You have never ever ever cleaned your backside better."
The head of advertising at Dude Wipes is enjoying a moment in the spotlight by latching onto the relationship that has captivated the world as of late.
Super Bowl LVIII happens this Sunday, Feb. 11, live from Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The game airs on CBS.
