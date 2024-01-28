Taylor Swift Searches Fail on Twitter After Fake Explicit Images Go Viral

Twitter users can no longer search for Taylor Swift on the social media app.

On Jan. 24, "Taylor Swift AI" began trending on Twitter (now called X) after someone used artificial intelligence to create fake sexually explicit images of the "Tim McGraw" singer. Now, when X users attempt to search "Taylor Swift" on the platform, an error message appears that reads, "Something went wrong, try reloading." However, reloading will still not allow users to search for her name. "Taylor Swift AI" is also no longer searchable, although other terms regarding Swift and AI are still searchable with some deeply offensive content still present on the platform.

According to a press release from X head of business operations Joe Benarroch, removing the search query is a "temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue.”

X also released a statement regarding the rise in deepfake AI-generated content just days after the fake images of Swift went viral. "Posting Non-Consensual Nudity (NCN) images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content," the statement read. "Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them. We're closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We're committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users."

Swift was not the first public figure to deal with the artificial intelligence fakes, dozens of other celebrities have fallen victim to AI-generated explicit photos being shared online, some even within their fandoms. While some AI-generated content can create appropriate memes or even art, there is no current federal crime that would cover AI-generated pornographic images despite the countless ramifications for the victim.