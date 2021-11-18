Why Fans Are Confused About Taylor Swift’s New ‘Red’ Re-Release Vinyl

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out what happened with the vinyl release of Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red album, Halle Berry's queen of hip-hop controversy and more, below.

Fans Confused About Taylor Swift's New Red Vinyl

Many fans who purchased the vinyl record for Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) thought that they got a bad copy of the vinyl and have been leaving bad reviews. However, it turns out the album was pressed to be played at 45 RPM instead of the standard 33 1/2 RPM, which has been likely impacting the sound. (via Journal of Musical Things)

Most People Prefer Friendsgiving Over Thanksgiving

Most Americans would rather attend a Friendsgiving over an actual Thanksgiving dinner. A whopping 62 percent of young adults say that they hate going to Thanksgiving — and they don't like hosting, either. Some of the reasons they prefer Friendsgiving include avoiding awkward questions from family members, not having to worry about biting their tongue at the table and not worrying about potentially offending a relative. (via Food Tribe)

Rocker Apologizes for Peeing on Fan During Performance

Sophia Urista from the band Brass Against went viral last week after inviting a fan on stage, laying him on the ground and peeing on him. Now she is apologizing for the act. "I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far," she stated. "Love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did." (via NY Post)

Halle Berry 'Said What She Said' About Cardi B

Halle Berry is standing by her queen of hip-hop comment. When speaking about Cardi B at an event, Berry boldly gave the rapper the title. Nicki Minaj fans weren't too happy with that, but in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress stood firmly by her statement. (via The Shade Room)

A Harry Potter Reunion Is on the Way



Original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will all be taking part in a new Harry Potter reunion coming to HBO Max. Check out the teaser, below: